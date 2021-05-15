Thank you for Reading.

WILLIAM C. "BILL" WOOD, 74 died on May 12, 2021 at Summersville Regional Medical Center, Summersville. Bill was born October 13, 1946 in Richwood, WV. He formerly lived in Camden-On-Gauley.

Bill was the son of the late General L. and Maysel I. Wood. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert E. Wood. He was a former employee of the WV State Capital in Charleston.

Bill is survived by several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021 at WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin with Pastor Keith Williams officiating.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a local charity in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com

Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Wood family.

