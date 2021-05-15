WILLIAM C. "BILL" WOOD, 74 died on May 12, 2021 at Summersville Regional Medical Center, Summersville. Bill was born October 13, 1946 in Richwood, WV. He formerly lived in Camden-On-Gauley.
Bill was the son of the late General L. and Maysel I. Wood. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert E. Wood. He was a former employee of the WV State Capital in Charleston.
Bill is survived by several uncles, aunts and cousins.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021 at WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin with Pastor Keith Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a local charity in his memory.
