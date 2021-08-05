WILLIAM C. "BILLY CON" BAILEY, 75, of Nitro passed away August 3, 2021.
He was the son of the late Carl G and Addie Belle Bailey.
He was retired from the Laborer's Union Local #1353 and had served his country in the US Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Bethleen McLane and brothers Kenneth, Samuel, Patrick, Mike, Ray, and Jackie.
Billy Con is survived by his son Jared Bailey and wife Ashley and their children Eli Bailey and Emma Bailey, sister Anna Hawley and husband Delbert, brothers Paul Bailey, Lee Bailey and wife Rita, and John Bailey and wife Becky, sisters-in-law Dolores Bailey and Karen Bailey.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated, and private services will be held.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the Bailey family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com