William C. Kuryla
On Thursday, November 24, 2022, WILLIAM "BILL" C. KURYLA, loving husband, father, grandfather and community leader, passed peacefully from this life in the arms of his eldest son, Paul, and his wife, Darla.

Bill Kuryla was born on September 3, 1934 to V.A. and Helen Kuryla. He grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Bill met his wife, Arlene, at Goodyear Research in Akron. Bill and Arlene married in Ripley, West Virginia in 1957 and settled in St. Albans. Bill is survived by two sons, Paul and Matt, and their wives, Darla and Taryn. Taryn and Matt have three children, Anna, John and Catherine Kuryla. For the last few decades, Bill and Arlene have lived in Ripley, West Virginia and have served the larger Jackson County community in ways that continue to improve lives.

