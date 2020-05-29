Rev. WILLIAM C. TAYLOR, 96, of Summersville, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.
He was the son of the late Willie and Rose Goddin Taylor and was born at Elkins, August 25, 1923.
Bill was a retired Baptist minister and member of the Summersville Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII and served in the 82nd Airborne as a glider pilot.
Surviving: Wife, Betty Trout Taylor; sons, David Taylor, Ph.D. of Greenville, NC, Rev. James Taylor (Mona) of Marysville, Ohio, Dr. Michael Taylor (Marianne) of Summersville; 13 grandchildren, Jennifer Thomas (Russell), Stephanie Porter (Rob), Missy Moore (Stan), Abby Taylor, Katie Rogers (Matt), Kent Taylor, Ryan Sotirakis, Cara Rambosek (James), Luke Sotirakis, Scott Taylor (Danielle), Stephanie Weibley (Rich), Tiffany Hastings (Steve) and Michael Taylor (Marie); 22 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 31, in the Summersville Baptist Family Life Center, with Pastor Dana Gatewood officiating. A private burial with military honors will follow in the National Cemetery at Grafton. Friends may call at the family life center from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha Valley Hospice or the charity of your choice.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: waters funeralchapel@frontier.com