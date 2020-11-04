William Calvert

WILLIAM TOMPKINS "BILL" CALVERT, 88, of Winifrede, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at his home.
Bill was born in Winifrede on October 3, 1932, to the late Harvey & Eva Opal Rumbaugh Calvert. He was a retired Supervisor with ITT-Carbon Fuel, moonlighted as a TV repairman for many years and after his retirement in 1988 he continued working in home construction and repair and built homes for his children and many friends. Bill was a member of the Winifrede Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and help build the new Church buildings.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Delores "Betty" Faye Calvert and a son, William David Calvert.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Julia (Ted) Thompson of Morgantown, James Calvert of Winifrede, Thomas (Denise) Calvert of Charleston and Paul (Kelley) Calvert of Sauda, Norway; sisters, Delores (Jerald) of Winifrede and Nancy (Dick) Barber of Charleston; eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a Private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, November 5 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastor Richard Justice officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. There will be no visitation.
Also due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Funeral services will be live streamed on Stevens and Grass Funeral Homes Facebook page.Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Stonerise Health Care, Kanawha Hospice Care and Dr. Jagannath for their love and care given to Bill.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be given to the American Heart Association 162 Court St. Charleston, WV 25301 or Kanawha Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25312-2536.
