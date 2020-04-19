William Chapman Thompson
WILLIAM CHAPMAN "BILL" THOMPSON, 80, of Danville, West Virginia, passed away at his home while surrounded by his family and love on April 16, 2020.
He was born November 26, 1939, in his parent's home, also surrounded by love, on Lick Creek Road in Danville, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vella Pearl Hamrick Thompson, and his father, Egbert Loarn Thompson.
He was a 1957 graduate of Scott High School and 1961 graduate of Morris Harvey College. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1963 and served for two years. He was a teacher and principal for Boone County Schools at Camp Creek Grade School in the years between his graduation and his enlistment in the Army. Upon his release from the Army, he became a member of the Danville Volunteer Fire Department. It was at a New Year's Eve party hosted by the firefighters that he met the love of his life, Michele Walker, who would become his wife and the mother of his children.
He was the owner of Danville Lumber Company for 50 years. Running his business was his passion. At the height of his business in the 1970s, he employed 78 employees and had three shifts. He considered employees to be extended family members and found great joy in each day he was at work. He loved his business trips, and often included his family and employees in his travels. He held company Christmas parties many years, and these were the highlight of his holiday. He closed his business for the day and chartered buses to King's Island for employees and their families on more than one occasion. He loved working with the public and became friends with many of his customers.
He was a humble and generous man. He was quick to lend a helping hand to those in need, which he did often. He did not want his generosity to be noted and was a quiet giver. Since becoming ill, members of the community have reached out to his family members to talk about the times Bill Thompson helped them and their loved ones. He once received a Smile from the Charleston Gazette for buying circus tickets for underprivileged children. His family was not aware of this until reading about it in the paper. He loved laughter and practical jokes.
He valued education, hard work, and his family. The son of a teacher and a farmer, it was his desire that each of his children attend and finish college. It was important to him that finances were available to his children so that they could focus on learning during their college years. It was a great source of pride and joy to him that all three of his children received their degrees and currently serve their community as a Circuit Judge, a Speech Language Pathologist, and an Elementary School Principal.
Dad was an only child and thrived on raising his family. He was thrilled to have three children and twelve grandchildren. He often noted that he was lonely during his childhood and how much he treasured the sounds of the grandchildren as they ran through his house and gathered in for loud and memorable holidays.
Dad was a Christian and was not quiet about his love for his Savior. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Danville, West Virginia, where he served as a deacon at one time. He was a Sunday School teacher for his children during their younger days. He was proud to support local churches by giving them a discount when they purchased items from his store.
Survivors include his wife, Michele Jo Walker Thompson, to whom he was happily married for 51 years. She did not learn how to put gas in her car until Bill fell ill as he took care of her every day. She was able to repay him with tireless love as she cared for him during his illness. Their love serves as an inspiration to their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his children: son, Will and wife Keri of Madison, West Virginia; daughters, Beth Burns and husband Brandon of Danville, West Virginia, and Lori Berry and husband Cooter of Danville, West Virginia.
He is also survived by grandchildren Grace, Will, Claire, and Sophia Thompson; Brooke, Anna, Lauren, and Kate Burns; Jace and Taft Berry; and Sarah and Lily Haley.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at Handley Funeral Home on Monday, April 20, at 2 p.m., with a graveside service following at Madison Memory Gardens. Reverends Johnny Barker and Rick Swearingen will be conducting the services. Family members and friends are welcome to observe the rules of social distancing and join the funeral procession to the cemetery in their vehicles.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.