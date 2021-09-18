William Clarence Hickman

WILLIAM "BILL" CLARENCE HICKMAN, 80, of Poca, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at home after a long battle with leukemia. He was born on September 22, 1940 in Given, WV in Jackson County. He was the first son of now deceased, Clair and Beulah (Skeens) Hickman.
Bill was in the United States Navy from 1958 through 1961 as a Boiler Tech Second Class E-5. He was on the USS Furse DDR 882 in Monte Carlo.
Bill worked at American Viscose 18 years until it closed and then worked at CAMC in the Construction Department until he took early retirement to start babysitting our first grandson, Jacob, and he loved every minute of it, then came Courtney and Zack. By the time the great-grandkids, Jackson, Owen and Jaelynn, came, he wasn't able to babysit them, but he enjoyed playing with them.
Bill was preceded in death by his son, Howard "Eddie" Hickman. Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ramona Alice (McClanahan) Hickman, two sons, Tom (Angie) Hickman of Poca, WV and Michael Hickman of Newport News, Virginia; sisters, Charlotte King, Dorothy Bobbitt, and Connie O'Dell; younger brother, Robert Hickman, who Bill carried around on his shoulders until Robert was a teenager. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Jacob (Siera Grose) Hickman, Courtney (Kris) Johnson, and Zack Hickman, as well as 3 great- grandchildren, Owen, Jackson and Jaelynn, and many nieces and nephews.
The Hickman family would like to thank Kindred Home Health Care Service and Hospice for the loving care and compassion they showed Bill while caring for him in Bill & Ramona's home and would also like to thank Cooke Funeral Home for all of their kindness.
In honor of Bill's wish, which was to be cremated, the service will be held with his ashes and then his ashes placed in Given Cemetery in Jackson County at a later date beside his son, Eddie Hickman, who also passed away with leukemia in 1994 at the age of 25.
The service will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 2002-20th St. Nitro, WV with Pastor Chad Lovejoy officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic the Family request that all in attendance please wear facial coverings.
In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice or the Charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneral.com
Cooke Funeral Home Nitro is in charge of arrangements.