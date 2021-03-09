William Clay “Ossiel” Curry

WILLIAM CLAY "OSSIE" CURRY, of Ravenswood, WV passed away on March 7, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Cannelton, WV, on November 29, 1928, to Joseph Howard and Thelma White Curry. He was a graduate of Montgomery High School, class of 1948, and Greer College as a Diesel Mechanic in Chicago, IL.
He was a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force (1950-1955) during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion, an Eagle Scout with Bronze Palm at Cannelton Troop 67. He retired after 34 years in Casting Department at Kaiser Aluminum and Pechiney Rolled Products. Bill was a member of the United Steelworkers of America Local Union 5668.
He enjoyed camping and trout fishing on the Cranberry, Williams, and Elk rivers.
Bill was a 50-year born again Christian.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Evelyn; one daughter, Joyce (Eddie) Sheppard Burgess of Spencer, WV; one sister-in-law, Dorthea Brown of Ft. Recovery, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service with full military graveside rites provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard will be held at Ravenswood Cemetery on Wednesday with Pastor Bret Wilson officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on our Facebook page.