William “Connie” Kiser

WILLIAM CONRAD "CONNIE" KISER died peacefully Friday, July 17, 2020, in Nitro, WV, at the age of 82.
Connie is survived by his wife of 51 years, Brenda Lane; children, Jenny Lynn Jones (Al) of Scott Depot, WV, and Michelle Jo Paterson (Paul) of Atascosa, TX; granddaughters, Kelcie Blankenship (Robbie), Ali Kiman (Mitch), Mackenzie, Maddux and Scout Paterson.
He was preceded in death by father Marshall D. Kiser, mother Katherine Robinson Kiser and brother Warden H. Kiser.
Connie was born on September 25, 1937, in Charleston, WV. He attended Stonewall Jackson High School, Morris Harvey College and Marshall University. He often boasted of having played basketball against Jerry West, and said he covered him well. He was an Iron Worker, who helped build many of the bridges and structures we see every day across the state. He was an avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast and could watch half a dozen games at the same time. He would be quick to tell you, however, his pride was truly in seeing the legacy of selflessness, hard-work, humor and integrity left in his girls and their girls.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hubbard House West, c/o HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences can be sent to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank caregivers at Hubbard House for their kindness and compassion.
Hold your loved ones close.