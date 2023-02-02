WILLIAM CURTIS (CURT) WOODS, 91, of Hurricane, WV, passed peacefully at home on January 10, 2023. A celebration of his life will be held on February 4, 2023, beginning at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 20th Street, Nitro, West Virginia. There will be on-line streaming available also for those who cannot attend, this is the link https://youtu.be/jBOcHkvnoTY and it will be posted on Cooke Funeral Home website
Curt was born in Leatherwood, WV, to the late Wilbert L. Woods and Myrtle White Woods on October 19, 1931. He is survived by his daughters Benna Hindle (Steve) of Myrtle Beach, SC; Luanne Jividen (Jerry) of Poca, WV; four grandchildren; Amy Asbury-Reis (Brian) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Trenis Hindle (Randi) of Stevensville MT; Merideth Pasinetti (Tommy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Stephanie Hindle (Calvin) of Myrtle Beach, SC; two great grandsons; Davin Pasinetti of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Basil Fegel of Stevensville, MT; great granddaughters; Esme Fegel of Stevensville, MT; and Sailore McCarty of Myrtle Beach, SC.
Curt was predeceased in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Betty Lou; his great-grandson, Riley Zane Reis; and by sisters, Marie Cavender, Virginia Webster, and six brothers, Virgil (Bud), Carmel (Deck), John, Charles (Butch), Herbert and Wilbert (Webb) Woods.
Curt was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather; after his wife's death he looked forward to joining her in their next journey. When speaking with his daughters, grandchildren, and loved ones his conversation always ended with "I love you."
In his professional career he achieved the epitome of his generation's American Dream by starting his career as a Union Carbide shift worker at the beginning of his marriage to Betty Lou. After the birth of his daughters, he attended WV State College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 1965. He continued working at Union Carbide as a chemist until he was employed by Monsanto at the Nitro plant and retiring out of Akron, Ohio, as Monsanto's VP of Marketing, North American Rubber Division in 1995.
Curt gave generously of his time to his community serving in different positions for the City of Nitro and working for 20+ years as a volunteer for Kanawha Valley Hospice. He also gave many hours of service to St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro, as well as Mt. Zion Methodist Church in Akron. He taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, served on the pastoral selection committee, and contributed weekly to the St. Paul's newsletter as well as working with the food pantry and any other way he could help his church community.
His family wishes to express their appreciation and love for his caregivers, Brooke Perry and Jody Bibbee who provided not only for his physical needs but also gave freely their love, comfort, and support. The family also wishes to express their appreciation to his neighbors and friends of the Oakbridge Community.
In lieu of flowers Curt's family would ask that donations be made in his honor to Kanawha Valley Hospice Care, 1600 Kanawha Blvd, W., Charleston WV 25387.
