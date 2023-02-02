Thank you for Reading.

William Curtis (Curt) Woods
WILLIAM CURTIS (CURT) WOODS, 91, of Hurricane, WV, passed peacefully at home on January 10, 2023. A celebration of his life will be held on February 4, 2023, beginning at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 20th Street, Nitro, West Virginia. There will be on-line streaming available also for those who cannot attend, this is the link https://youtu.be/jBOcHkvnoTY and it will be posted on Cooke Funeral Home website

Curt was born in Leatherwood, WV, to the late Wilbert L. Woods and Myrtle White Woods on October 19, 1931. He is survived by his daughters Benna Hindle (Steve) of Myrtle Beach, SC; Luanne Jividen (Jerry) of Poca, WV; four grandchildren; Amy Asbury-Reis (Brian) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Trenis Hindle (Randi) of Stevensville MT; Merideth Pasinetti (Tommy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Stephanie Hindle (Calvin) of Myrtle Beach, SC; two great grandsons; Davin Pasinetti of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Basil Fegel of Stevensville, MT; great granddaughters; Esme Fegel of Stevensville, MT; and Sailore McCarty of Myrtle Beach, SC.

