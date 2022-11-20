Thank you for Reading.

William D. “Bill” Lett
WILLIAM D. "BILL" LETT, 77, AKA "The Mayor of South Street" passed away November 12, 2022. A longtime resident of South Charleston, Bill was the son of the late Rev. Dave and Avalee Lett. He was also preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law Ruth Ann and Richard Swanson and in-laws Douglas and Rose Spaulding. Survivors include: Bill's devoted wife of 54 years Elaine Spaulding Lett and son Kristopher. He was a wonderful, loving husband and father.

Sister and brother-in-law Marjorie and Jerry Ledson of Myrtle Beach, SC.

