WILLIAM "BILLY" DELANIE LAYNE, III, of Cross Lanes, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 after a long illness. Honoring his wishes he will be cremated. Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting the Billy's family