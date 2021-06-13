WILLIAM D. JONES 93, of St. Albans, passed away on June 10, 2021.
He was born October 31, 1927 in Cheylan to the late John D. and Omaha A. Jones. He is also preceded in death by his wife Ruth Evelyn Jones; son Douglas D. Jones; and sister Marilyn E. Cuervo.
Bill graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School, and went on to attend Morris Harvey College. He also served his country in the Army. He worked for many years at FMC in South Charleston. He was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church
Bill is survived by his brother, Allen Jones (Margaret) of Pensacola FL, niece and caregiver, Pamela Billups of St. Albans; and many other nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, with Pastor Jonathon Dierdorff officiating. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. You may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
You may visit Bill's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Jones family.