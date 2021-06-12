WILLIAM D. JONES, 93, of St. Albans, passed away on June 10, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. You may visit with the family from 10 am to 11 am at the funeral home. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Jones family.
