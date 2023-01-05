WILLIAM DANIEL "DAN" SLATE, 67, of Evans, WV, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, December 30, 2022.
Dan was born May 29, 1955, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Harold and Viola (Cottrell) Slate. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clayton and Tony Slate and three sisters, Dreama Bright, Debbie Wilson, and Teresa Forren.
Dan was currently employed by 10 Roads Express as a Truck Driver with 13 years of service. He was an avid sports fan but favored golfing, basketball, and bowling. Dan was a caring, compassionate, and selfless man who put his family and others before himself. He dearly loved his grandchildren and watching them grow and play various sports.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife and companion of 20 years, Erma Elaine (Toller) Slate; children, Sarah Slate of Charleston, WV, Lori Freeland and her husband, Kevin of Reedy, WV, Amy Morrison and her husband, Jeremy of Cottageville, WV, Stacy Fields and her husband, Chip of Gay, WV, Brian Sampson and his wife, Andrea of Reedy, WV and Stephen Meadows of Charleston, WV; brother, Michael Slate and his wife, Donna of Barboursville, WV; sister, Barbara Whyde of Indianapolis, IN; 16 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV with Pastor Douglas Garten officiating. Burial will follow in the Prayer Valley Cemetery, Cottageville, WV. Visitation will be from 12 p.m., until time of service at the funeral home on Thursday.