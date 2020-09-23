Essential reporting in volatile times.

William Darrell "Billy" Bishop
WILLIAM DARRELL "BILLY" BISHOP, 52, of Clendenin passed away Saturday September 19, 2020 at CAMC General after a sudden illness.

He was the son of the late Charles Keith Bishop. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Deloris and Macil Bishop, Olive and William Withrow; and brother, Charles Bishop Jr.

He was a carpenter as well as an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman.

He is survived by: mother, Patricia Bishop; children and their husbands, Whitney Dickey, Siearra Myers (Adam), Taylor Samuel (Chance) and Shatona Bishop; niece, Julianne Bishop; grandchildren, Jayden, Ellis, Adalynn, Aven, Aubreanna, Kohen and Jocie; and companion, Angie Shafer.

COVID-19 precautions will be observed: masks and social distancing will be required.

The visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., September 24, at Matics Funeral Home Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Tobby Mitchell officiating. Burial will be at Clendenin Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.