WILLIAM DAVID MARTIN, 74, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
David was born in Charleston on September 26, 1945, to the late Marshall and Lorena Hunter Martin. He was a retired maintenance supervisor with Yeager Airport with 33 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to feed the deer at his home.
Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley "Sis" Hardy and a brother, Jerry Martin.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 22 years, DarLena Martin; daughters, Connie (Mike) Pugh of Charleston, Angel (Steve) Cincinnati of Dunbar, Ashley (Brennon) Martin of Charleston. He leaves behind four grandchildren, Alan "Buddy" Riley and Miranda Riley, both of Charleston, Britney Beasley of Huntington and Brandon Beasley of Charleston; sister, Ella Boggess of New Mexico; brother, Don Martin of Florida. He also leaves behind a very special caregiver and friend, Cindy Ray.
Funeral Services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, July 22, at Elk River Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the Church.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
The family would like to give a very special "Thank You" to Hospice for all the care and friendship given them during this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Kanawha Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25312-2536.
