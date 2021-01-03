WILLIAM DEAN ROSS was born November 23, 1951, and he moved to his Heavenly Home on December 27, 2020.
Bill was a kind and loving husband. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. A member of the American Legion, and the Viet Nam Veterans of America. He was a published author and wrote hundreds of articles. Among his many careers he was an Electronics Instructor at National Education Center and worked on special projects at West Virginia State College. He loved animals, especially his dogs. He loved the Bible and studied it daily. He never knew a stranger and was always ready to help. He loved to tell stories of his adventures and make people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Willie B. and Betty Joann Ross and his uncle, Franklin Webb.
Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lona, who loved him dearly. He was a helpmate in her life and career. His stepdaughter Suzanne and husband Jimmy King respected and loved him. He is also survived by the following brothers and sister, David, John, Jeffrey, Mark, and Kimberly, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He will be greatly missed.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a service, with Military Honors, will be held at a later date at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the Ross family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com