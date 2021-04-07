WILLIAM DEAN ROSS was born November 23, 1951, and he moved to his Heavenly Home on December 27, 2020.
On Friday, April 9, 2021 at 1 p.m., a service with Military Honors will be held at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV to bury Bill's cremated remains. If you are planning to attend, please be at the cemetery by 12:45 pm on April 9, 2021 so we may all go to the committal area together. Face coverings and social distancing should be observed at the service. Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Bill's family.