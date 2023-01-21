Thank you for Reading.

William E. Davis
WILLIAM E. DAVIS, 67, of Dunbar passed away on January 16, 2023 from a sudden illness. Bill was a Mason and a member of the Ripley Lodge #16 AF&AM.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Peggy Davis; sister, Missy Davis; godson, Bailey Withrow.

