WILLIAM E. DAVIS, 67, of Dunbar passed away on January 16, 2023 from a sudden illness. Bill was a Mason and a member of the Ripley Lodge #16 AF&AM.He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Peggy Davis; sister, Missy Davis; godson, Bailey Withrow.Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, Glenda; several nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, January 23 at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 499 2nd Ave., South Charleston. with Rev. Sam Pierson Jr. officiating.A Masonic Committal Service will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 22 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the church.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Church of the Nazarene.Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.www.kellerfuneralhome.net