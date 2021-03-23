WILLIAM E. (ED) BALLARD, 92, St. Albans, WV, passed away on March 17, 2021.
Ed was born January 7, 1929 in Kannapolis, North Carolina. He is survived by his wife Lee Ballard, their children Lynn Wilkerson of Charlotte, NC and her husband Fred, and Bill Ballard of San Diego, CA, their grandchildren Joy Callaway (John), Jed Wilkerson (Hannah), Davis Ballard and Blair Ballard Markell (Zach), their great grandchildren Alevia and John Callaway, and his siblings Janice Cutler, South Hill, VA, and James Ballard, Chesterfield, VA, and many nieces and nephews.
Ed's childhood and early years were spent in North Carolina. He played football and graduated from Burlington High School in Burlington NC and went on to play football at Duke University in Durham, NC where he earned his engineering degree. He served in the army during the Korean War and received his MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison before joining Union Carbide. He began his career with Union Carbide at Bound Brook, and worked for the company in Marietta, OH, New York, NY and Charleston, WV. Ed also received a Masters in Humanities from West Virginia College of Graduate Studies.
Ed was an active member of the St. Andrews United Methodist Church teaching the Crusader Class Sunday School. He was an active Rotarian (Paul Harris Fellow and President of the St. Albans Club) and served on the Salvation Army Advisory Board for over thirty years, including one term as Chairman. Ed was active with Carbide Retiree Corp as a Regional Director and FIN Program Director.
There will be a private family service on March 21st at Avondale Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC where he and Lee had been members for the last few years. There will be a celebration of Ed's life in St. Albans, WV at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations be made to either St. Andrews United Methodist Church in St. Albans, WV or to the St. Albans Rotary Club.