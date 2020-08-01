WILLIAM E. KERNS, age 75, passed away, while surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at University Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio, from complications of pneumonia and PAH.
William "Bill" was born in Pad, West Virginia, to Virgil Criss and Hazeline Hope Kerns. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Bill moved to Ohio in 1968, with his new bride, to begin a job with the Concrete Masonry Corporation. He later went to work for GM / Fisher Body and retired from the Ford Motor Company (Avon Lake Truck Plant) in 2008. He spent many early mornings on the golf course and after he was no longer able to play, he enjoyed watching it on TV. He was a NASCAR and Fantasy Football fan and won many fantasy league trophies. Bill's passions included watching his grandchildren in all of their endeavors.
Bill is survived by his spouse of 51 years, Carolyn (nee Duffey) Kerns; brother, Jerry Kerns; his daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Wallace, of Cleveland, and Jennifer (Milly) Gonzalez-Kerns, of Lorain; his grandchildren, Cody, William, and Seth Wallace, and Darien and Ali Gonzalez-Kerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Joyce.
The family will receive friends for a celebration of Bill's life on Saturday, August 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., at The Holiday Inn Express Civic Center, Charleston, West Virginia. Friends will also be received on Friday, August 21, from 2 p.m. until the time of his Memorial Mass at 3:30 p.m., at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, Ohio. The Rev. Fr. William Thaden, Pastor, will officiate.
The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.
