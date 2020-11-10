William E. Matheny

WILLIAM E. "BILL" MATHENY, 96, of Seth, WV went home to a better place with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home after a long illness. He was born September 30, 1924 at Marfork, Raleigh County, WV. The son of the late Edgar Eliott and Ada May "Price" Matheny. In addition to his parents Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, Damon H. and Hammond A. "Jack" Matheny; four sisters, Garnet Imogene, Opal Faye, Virginia Sapphire and Ramona Ilene Matheny. Bill is survived by his wife, Carol Jean Williams Davis Matheny, a step-son Carl Dewayne Davis and his wife, Michelle and their daughter, Kara; a son, Gary Lee Matheny and his children, Deanne and Jason Lee; a foster brother, Gary Maurice Thomas and his wife, Shelia and their children, Ron, Matthew and Laura Jean Thomas Smith. Bill attended Sherman High, the National Youth Administration Trade School and WV State High School Equivalent Diploma "GED". He worked for the Glen L. Martin Aircraft Company, to entering the US Navy in WWII 1943 with service in the South West and Central Pacific to Japan aboard The Aircraft Carrier USS Princeton CVL 23, and the USS Montrose APA 212, Honorably discharged in 1946 reenlisted in 1951 with North Atlantic Artic service on board The USS San Marcos LSD 25 and The USS Capricornius AKA 57 in The South Atlantic, during the Korean War, having very high marks in Conduct, Proficiency in Rating and Leadership. He obtained the Rating of Boatswain Mate 2nd. Class Petty Officer and remained in the Naval Reserve to 1959 working for several Coal Companies and the State of WV Road Commission to a disability retirement. Graveside services will be held Tuesday afternoon November 10, 2020 at two o'clock In the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV with Rev. Robert Jr. Perdue; Interment Pineview Cemetery with Military Rites by VFW Post 5578 Madison, WV. In lieu of flowers family request donations to Madison VFW. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhome wv.net
