WILLIAM EARL RAMSEY, 82 of Orange City, Florida passed away on May 1, 2023 at Majestic Oaks. He was born on April 27, 1941 in Charleston, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents William C. and Alice R. Ramsey and the mother of his son, Peggy Settles Ramsey. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Gina; son Roger Michael "Mike" Ramsey of West Virginia; brothers Roger Ramsey (Betty) of West Virginia and Ronald Ramsey (Louise) of Texas, step-children Mike, Tom, and Amanda Arey of FL and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was fiercely proud of his family and living in West Virginia and never met a stranger.

