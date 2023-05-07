WILLIAM EARL RAMSEY, 82 of Orange City, Florida passed away on May 1, 2023 at Majestic Oaks. He was born on April 27, 1941 in Charleston, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents William C. and Alice R. Ramsey and the mother of his son, Peggy Settles Ramsey. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Gina; son Roger Michael "Mike" Ramsey of West Virginia; brothers Roger Ramsey (Betty) of West Virginia and Ronald Ramsey (Louise) of Texas, step-children Mike, Tom, and Amanda Arey of FL and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was fiercely proud of his family and living in West Virginia and never met a stranger.
A polio survivor from the age of 4, William was a lifelong advocate for persons with disabilities. He became a national authority for driver's training for disabled persons, and helped to found the professional organization ADED/Association for Driver's Rehabilitation Specialist. His model driver education and evaluation program for individuals with central vision problems is still used in many states. William's career also included developing national certification testing for driver rehabilitation specialists and lecturing and conducting training sessions across the US and Canada. His goal was to give disabled person's their independence and dignity by teaching them to drive safely. The highlight of his life was feeling the pride and joy of those with disabilities that he helped function and prosper in daily life.
The family wishes to share thanks and gratitude to the staff of Majestic Oaks, John Knox Village and Halifax Health Hospice-DeLand Office for their loving and compassionate care. A private family gathering will be held in Florida.