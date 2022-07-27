WILLIAM EDWARD ASHWORTH was born on November 29, 1953 in Charleston, WV as the oldest of ten children to William Bryant Ashworth and Anna Marie Odell. Baptized at St Anthony Catholic Church, he was a lifelong parishioner. He was a favorite and model student of the Sisters of Stella Niagara, which were his early teachers at St. Anthony. He met Brenda Sue Keesee at a Stonewall Jackson football game his senior year and later that year asked her to be his date to the prom. Brenda lovingly nicknamed him Bill, as many of his friends know him. In 1976, he graduated from West Virginia University as his heart bled blue and gold. Always a loyal Mountaineer Football season ticket holder, singing Country Roads as his victory song brought him much joy.
After college graduation, Bill worked as an accountant and in 1978 became a member of Sheetmetal Worker Local 33 under the counsel of his Dad. He continued to be Union Strong, forming Tabor Service America and teaching others the knowledge of HVAC.
On June 24 1978, William married Brenda, his high school sweetheart, and recently celebrated 44 years of marriage with a visit to Dairy Queen. Ice cream was a favorite for Bill - banana splits, raspberry milkshakes, and Dr. Pepper floats. Bill sure had a sweet tooth!
Bill delighted in helping others in need and always put others before himself. He never drew attention to himself, and never expected anything in return. He passed on Sunday, July 24, 2022 with his loving wife and two sons at his bedside welcomed into the arms of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Survived by his loving sons, William Nicholas Ashworth, wife Tiffany, and Michael Scott Ashworth, wife Rachel. His three grandchildren called him PawPaw William: Aliana Nickole, Liam Jameson and Elias James. Siblings Karen Sesow (Tim); James (Rhonda); Kimberly Schroeder (Ken); Samuel (Billie Jo); Bruce (Daphne); Mary Morgan (Kendall); Angela and Melanie. Sister-in-law Zelma Myers and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his baby sister Tina and parents.
On Friday, July 29, 2022 at St Anthony Catholic Church, 1000 Sixth Street, Charleston, WV family and friends will gather at 10 a.m., for visitation, followed by a Requiem Mass at 11 a.m., with Celebrant Rev. William Petro and Concelebrant Fr. Thomas Kalalpurackal.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation (themmrf.org) or St. Anthony's Catholic Church in his memory.