William Edward Ashworth
WILLIAM EDWARD ASHWORTH was born on November 29, 1953 in Charleston, WV as the oldest of ten children to William Bryant Ashworth and Anna Marie Odell. Baptized at St Anthony Catholic Church, he was a lifelong parishioner. He was a favorite and model student of the Sisters of Stella Niagara, which were his early teachers at St. Anthony. He met Brenda Sue Keesee at a Stonewall Jackson football game his senior year and later that year asked her to be his date to the prom. Brenda lovingly nicknamed him Bill, as many of his friends know him. In 1976, he graduated from West Virginia University as his heart bled blue and gold. Always a loyal Mountaineer Football season ticket holder, singing Country Roads as his victory song brought him much joy.

After college graduation, Bill worked as an accountant and in 1978 became a member of Sheetmetal Worker Local 33 under the counsel of his Dad. He continued to be Union Strong, forming Tabor Service America and teaching others the knowledge of HVAC.

