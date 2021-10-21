WILLIAM EDWARD "EDDIE" LEMON, 65, passed away in the early hours of October 17, 2021. His passion for happiness and his unyielding desire to help others will be the cornerstones of his legacy. Eddie is survived by his three children, Tasha Litton of Surfside Beach, SC, Chad Lemon of Atlanta, GA and Tommie Lemon of Barboursville. He was the proud grandfather of four. Eddie is also survived by his siblings Todd Lemon of Nitro and his daughter Danielle Oldham of Eleanor, Jimmy Lemon of Crown Point, IN, Kathy Lemon of Winfield, Jeff Lemon of Hurricane, Kim Wandling of Pliny and Kara Lemon of St. Albans, and their respective families.
Eddie was a lifelong raccoon hunter, garnering national and international recognition as a top hunter and breeder. He was the owner of the Halftime Caf in Teays Valley. Eddie dedicated his life to helping as many people, families and strangers as he could - doing so with no recognition or expectation needed. He remained in the mindset of, "if you can help someone, you do it always" and continued to impress upon his children to live honestly and with a generous heart.
At his request, no funeral service will be held. Eddie will be honored with a celebration beginning at 4 p.m., on Saturday, October 23, at the Halftime Caf in Teays Valley. All friends and family are invited and, in lieu of flowers - please continue to support his business.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium is assisting Eddie's family and you may send condolences to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com