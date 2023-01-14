William Edward Henry Jr. Jan 14, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAM EDWARD HENRY JR., 43, of Charleston, passed away on January 11, 2023. Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Long Henry Jr. Cremation William Edward Charleston Fisher Recommended for you Local Spotlight Robert Dennis “Dooney Boxley Maida Alice Sharp Roland Douglas King Donna Jean Williams Irene E. Rutledge Barbara Ellen Westfall William “Bill” Howard Hensley Sandra Denice Mundy Mr. Linwood "BJ" Chaney, Jr. Reba Mae Casto Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 14, 2023 Daily Mail WV Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis Remembering the legacy of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway