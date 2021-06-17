WILLIAM EDWARD KELLY, 91, of Charleston, WV, passed away on June 15, 2021.
Born October 18, 1929 in Charleston, he was the son of the late James D. and Nellie G. Cummings Kelly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Kelly; brother, James D. Kelly, Jr. and his grandson, Nathan Kelly.
William was a member of Kelly's Creek Community Church and was a member of Carpenters Local Union #439 for 60 years. William served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict era.
He is survived by his sons, John (Sue) Wilkinson, Bill (Kathy) Kelly, Danny (Karen) Kelly and Jeff (Paulene) Kelly; daughter, Kay (Terry) Young; sister, Juliann "Sis" Bailey; grandchildren, Jessica Stricklen, Jamison Wilkinson, Ricky Coon, Mikayla Estep, Scarlet Ferris, Annette Bailey, Karla Arthur, Drew Shamblin, Hillary Hunter, Jeffrey Kelly, Jr., Matthew Kelly, Stacy Miller, and 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Kelly's Creek Community Church with Pastor Paul Bailey, officiating. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to services at the church. Burial will follow at the Wilkinson Cemetery in Sissonville.
Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com