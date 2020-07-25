WILLIAM EDWARD KELLY passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020. He battled Alzheimer's disease for the past several years with grace and dignity.
Bill was born on September 10, 1931 in Charleston, West Virginia to Harry and Emma Kelly.
Bill went to Stonewall Jackson HS '49 where he played football, basketball, baseball and ran track. He graduated from the University of Charleston (Morris Harvey College) in 1953 and worked at Builder's Material Company with his Uncle George Kelly before becoming a high school teacher. He subsequently earned two separate master's degrees in History and Special Education.
He was a beloved teacher in West Virginia and Florida and finished his teaching career at Niles West High School in Skokie, Illinois.
Bill was a kind and loving father to his three children Michael (Ilyse) Kelly, M.D., Piper Kelly and Jilly Kelly (who predeceased him) with his first wife Patricia Hess.
Bill met his second wife, Marguerite Prahl, at an education seminar in Hawaii and they had a long, happy marriage. During Marguerites' lengthy battle with debilitating health issues in her later years, Bill was devoted to her care and never left her side.
Bill was friendly and kind and his greatest asset was his sense of humor. He loved puns and telling jokes. He even gave seminars on the role of humor as an education tool in the classroom. His favorite day of the year was St. Patrick's Day and he made sure that everyone around him knew it.
Bill will be dearly missed by his six grandchildren, Jennifer Thayer, Emily Thayer, Lincoln (Lauren) Spears, Logan (EB) Spears, Emma (Michael) Kelly and Michael Kelly, Jr., four great grandchildren Kaylie, Scarlett, William and Timothy and many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his loving sister Mary Gail (Bob) Silverstein.
A ceremony to honor Bill will be held at a later date in Charleston, West Virginia.
As Bill gave generously and often to every charitable organization on the planet, please give to your favorite charity in his honor; chances are he gave to them too!