William Edward Lavender

WILLIAM EDWARD (BILL) LAVENDER, 62 of East Bank, passed away at home with family at his side on Thursday December 3, 2020.
Bill, as his friends knew him, was born in Charleston to the late James Bruce and Frances Tucker Lavender.
Bill was an East Bank High School graduate, class of 1976. He was a retiree from E.I. DuPont and an avid Mountaineer fan. He enjoyed all things sports, fishing, spending time with family and friends and gardening with Ayla. Bill's infectious spirit was unwavering and one of kind; to know him was to love him. He was a kind, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and cousin. He never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by so many.
Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kelly Rogers Lavender; son, Justin (Bridget) Lavender of Charleston; daughter, Brandy Lavender of Scott Depot; granddaughters, Ayla Lavender and Laken Barninger; brothers, Kenneth (Jean) Lavender of East Bank, Paul (Patty) Lavender of Chesapeake, Bruce (Susie) Lavender of Florence, SC; sister, Donna Gillespie of Chesapeake; nephews, Kenneth Lee (Erin) Lavender, Craig (Orla) Lavender, Steven, Triston and Zachary Lavender and Nikolas Rogers; Nieces, Cindy (Mark) Bowe, Paula (Justin) Gillespie, Jaime (Russell) Gillespie, Paige (Nick) Ward, Katie (Curtis) Kirk; seven great nephews and nieces and a copious amount of close friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, we are not able to give Bill the ceremony he deserves, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday December 10, 2020 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Pastor Mike Long officiating. The burial will follow at the Memorial Gardens.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
