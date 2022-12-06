WILLIAM EDWARD "BILL" MASON, age 71, of Montgomery, WV, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 14, 2022. Bill was born on June 13, 1951, to Earl and Ellen Mason.
He graduated from Montgomery High School and Carver Career Technical Center. He worked for Martin's Appliances for many years. He was a former coal miner and continued member of the UMWA. He owned Mason's Air Conditioning & Appliance Repairs and was well-known to many in the Kanawha Valley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Wallace and Richard "Pete" Wallace, and sister Deloris "Junie" Cook. He leaves behind his daughter, Tiffany Mason (Bobby) of Nitro; sister, Patricia Carroll (Roger) of Ripley; brother, Thomas Mason (Karen) of Montgomery; grandchildren, Mason Lockman, Remmy Crist, and Rowan Crist, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Service will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WV, on December 10, at 3 p.m., with Rev. Greg Petry officiating. Lovingly known as "Uncle Buck" to his nieces and nephews, he is remembered as an avid animal lover, and spent a lot of time with them, teaching them how to fish and laugh at the small things in life. He will be greatly missed. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to support to Dream Away Cat Rescue, LLC (DACR) or your local animal shelter.