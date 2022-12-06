Thank you for Reading.

WILLIAM EDWARD "BILL" MASON, age 71, of Montgomery, WV, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 14, 2022. Bill was born on June 13, 1951, to Earl and Ellen Mason.

He graduated from Montgomery High School and Carver Career Technical Center. He worked for Martin's Appliances for many years. He was a former coal miner and continued member of the UMWA. He owned Mason's Air Conditioning & Appliance Repairs and was well-known to many in the Kanawha Valley.

