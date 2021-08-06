WILLIAM ELDON WILLIAMSON, "Bill", "The Piano Man", 80 of Logan, WV passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. A celebration of his life will be conducted on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, August 8th, 2021 at Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
