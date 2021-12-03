WILLIAM ENOCH HAMILTON JR., 75, of Millwood went home to be with the Lord Monday, November 29, 2021 at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY.
Enoch is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandra Kay (August) Hamilton; sister Barbara August; brother Terry Hamilton; brother-in-law Gary August; sons J. Scott Schrader (Kendra) J. Gary Hamilton (Renae) and special adopted son Brian Triplett; grandsons Derek S. Schrader, Garrett J. Schrader, Wyatt Myers and E. Wade Myers; caregiver Natalie Crow. Enoch is also survived by several nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
Enoch was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Flora Wilhoit; parents William E. Hamilton Sr. and Georgia Hamilton and a brother, David K. Hamilton.
Enoch was a Free Will Baptist by faith and a longtime student of God's holy word. He worked for many years and retired from Century Aluminum where he was an electrician. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed every minute he could in the outdoors or making whatever his wife wanted out in his clubhouse. But his real pride and joy was his family from his wife, his sons and daughters to his grandkids and nieces and nephews. His face would light up when they walked in the room
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. John Snyder and Staff, Dr. Adkins and nurse Libby of Jackson General Hospital. Jackson Co. EMS, Dr. Ashley Thompson, Nurse Kaylee and Chaplain James of Pikeville Medical Center and Kanawha Hospice for the care and compassion showed to Enoch and the family in his final days.
We invite you to celebrate Enoch's life with us at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 5th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Rev. Mark Price officiating and singing by Aaron Thacker. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m until the time of the service. A private burial will be in the Pineview Cemetery in Orgas, WV with his son, Rev. Gary D. Hamilton officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes for you to make donations to the Jackson County Sheriff Depts. Shop With A Cop Event.