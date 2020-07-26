WILLIAM ERIC "BILLY" NICHOLS, 55, of Otto, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at the Swank Cemetery in Speed, West Virginia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
