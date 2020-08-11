Rev. WILLIAM EVERETT "BILL" MATICS, 88, of Ravenswood, passed away on August 10, 2020. Visitation is set for Thursday, August 13, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Funeral services are set for Friday, August 14, at 2 p.m., at Independent United Brethren Church of Ravenswood. Burial will follow in the Ravenswood Cemetery.
