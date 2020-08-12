Rev. WILLIAM EVERETT "BILL" MATICS, 88, of Ravenswood, passed away on August 10, 2020. Visitation is set for Thursday, August 13, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Funeral services are set for Friday, August 14, at 2 p.m., at Independent United Brethren Church of Ravenswood with the Rev. Anton Hager officiating. Burial will follow in the Ravenswood Cemetery with full graveside military rites provided by Jackson County Honor Guard.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.