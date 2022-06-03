WILLIAM EVERETT CARR, 99, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on June 1, 2022, from pneumonia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Grace Beverage Carr who passed away on July 22, 1994
William (known as Bill to his friends and Everett to his family) was born on March 18, 1923, to the late William Fred and Orpha Connie Carr in Gassaway, West Virginia. Always a hardworking strong, young boy who loved the outdoors, William joined the National Youth Administration at the age of sixteen and at seventeen the CCC's traveling to Montana to work in the forests. Afterward he served with the United States Army during World War II and at the Glen L. Martin Aircraft Factory in Baltimore, Maryland, where he met Juanita.
Returning to West Virginia after the war, William worked at the Imperial Smokeless Coal, Maust, and Westmoreland Coal Companies where he served as a mine foreman until retirement.
Church was important to the young couple who built their family on a foundation of faith. William was active in the Leivasy United Methodist Church serving as superintendent, trustee, Sunday School teacher, and youth leader. He lived his profession of faith as a loving caring father, grandfather, and friend who came at a moment's notice to assist or provide support to any need. Known for his sense of humor that gave smiles even during his last days, he was the life of any party and friend to all. He loved children and was adored by his grandchildren who lovingly called him Papaw.
He is survived by one sister, Vesta McIntyre of Maryland, Five Children: Thomas of Summersville, Roger of Poca, Linda Carr Childers of South Charleston, Connie Carr Bishop of North Carolina, and Lynette Bond of Cross Lanes. William leaves 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
