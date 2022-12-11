WILLIAM F. "BILL" GREALIS, 73, of Long Lake passed away December 7, 2022 at Methodist Hospital, Minneapolis, after a long hard-fought battle. Bill was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 8, 1949 to the late Edward and Geneva Grealis.
He attended Ravenswood High School in Ravenswood, WV and later made Charleston, WV his home for the next 53 years. In 1968, he married Diana Ratliff and together they resided in Charleston.
Bill medically retired from Edgewood Summit in 2008. After retirement, he was a volunteer at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston for many years where he loved getting to know other volunteers and the families in need. He was a loyal member of Charleston Moose Lodge 1444, where he served on various committees and the award-winning ritual team. He was a faithful WV Mountaineer football and Minnesota Twins baseball fan, enjoyed landscaping, reading a good book, visiting with friends during 'morning coffee chat' at Orono Woods, and spending time with the loves of his life, his grandsons.
Whether he was offering rides for neighbors to vote when they were unable to drive to the polls or volunteering to coach his daughter's cheerleading squad when there was no coach or serving as a volunteer firefighter at Malden Station 3, Bill was always willing to lend a helping hand for others. He believed in giving back in any way possible.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by brothers, Jim and Eddie Grealis, and a sister, Marie Kathleen Grealis. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Diana; daughter, Christy Cales; daughter-in-law, Amber Cales; grandsons, Jagger, Finnegan, and Lochlyn Cales all of Orono, MN; brother, Pete Grealis (Mary) of Parkersburg, WV, and sister, Ginny Hinkle (Earl) of Monroe, NC. Bill is also survived by several nieces and nephews, all of whom he adored.
Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held in Charleston at a later date. Special thanks to all the caring doctors and nurses who aided Bill over the years, and to all the special friends who loved Bill even in his silliest of times. Bill loved life, even when his health presented challenges.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a local animal shelter or Hubbard Hospice House in his honor.