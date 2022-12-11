Thank you for Reading.

William F. “Bill” Grealis
WILLIAM F. "BILL" GREALIS, 73, of Long Lake passed away December 7, 2022 at Methodist Hospital, Minneapolis, after a long hard-fought battle. Bill was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 8, 1949 to the late Edward and Geneva Grealis.

He attended Ravenswood High School in Ravenswood, WV and later made Charleston, WV his home for the next 53 years. In 1968, he married Diana Ratliff and together they resided in Charleston.

