WILLIAM F. CARPENTER, age 78, of Nitro, WV passed away on December 26,2022 at Hubbard Hospice House after a brief illness. He was a member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, and is now rejoicing in Heaven with Jesus.
He was preceded in death by his parents William E. Carpenter and Syble J. Carpenter, Charleston, WV. He will be lovingly remembered by Carol Carpenter, Nitro, and daughters, Elizabeth Burtner, Newport News, VA, and Michelle Carpenter, Nitro, WV. He is survived by grandson, Chris Burtner, MO, sister, Greta Leighty, South Charleston, WV, nephew, Rob Russo and nieces Ellie, Anna and Lily Russo of Hurricane, WV, as well as several cousins. In addition, he is survived by his devoted cat, Dutchess.
Bill was born in Charleston, WV, and attended Charleston High School, VMI and WV Tech. He was employed in Construction Management, living in several different states and spending three years in Saudi Arabia. During his long career, he oversaw the construction of bridges, interstate projects, one dam, cooling towers at electric power plants, several large malls, industrial parking garages, large office buildings, and many smaller projects as well.
He and his wife were fortunate that his work took them to some very interesting places. California was their favorite state and from there, they dipped down into Mexico to visit our southern neighbor. From Massachusetts, they traveled to Niagara Falls and into Canada to visit our northern neighbor as well. Hawaii was a very pleasant trip, flying from Oahu to Kauai. Two trips to Europe followed. They saw too many exciting places to mention, but the crowning highlight was their visit to the Emerald Isle, Ireland, where their roots run deep, and the people were indeed like family, making one feel at home wherever one went.
At Bill's request, cremation will be handled by Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV. No service is scheduled at this time. The family wishes to thank Hubbard Hospice House for their excellent care of Bill and each family member. They couldn't have been more gracious and kind, and we are forever grateful. Anyone wishing to honor Bill's memory is asked to make a donation to Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV.