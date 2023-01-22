Thank you for Reading.

William F. Carpenter
SYSTEM

WILLIAM F. CARPENTER, age 78, of Nitro, WV passed away on December 26,2022 at Hubbard Hospice House after a brief illness. He was a member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, and is now rejoicing in Heaven with Jesus.

He was preceded in death by his parents William E. Carpenter and Syble J. Carpenter, Charleston, WV. He will be lovingly remembered by Carol Carpenter, Nitro, and daughters, Elizabeth Burtner, Newport News, VA, and Michelle Carpenter, Nitro, WV. He is survived by grandson, Chris Burtner, MO, sister, Greta Leighty, South Charleston, WV, nephew, Rob Russo and nieces Ellie, Anna and Lily Russo of Hurricane, WV, as well as several cousins. In addition, he is survived by his devoted cat, Dutchess.

Tags

Recommended for you