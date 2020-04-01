William F. Rectenwald Jr.

William F. Rectenwald Jr.
SYSTEM

WILLIAM F. RECTENWALD JR., 72, of Charleston, passed away March 30, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a short illness.

He was a lifetime resident of Charleston.

William loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed the outdoors.

William was a retired electrician and a member of the IBEW Local 466.

He was preceded in death by both parents, William and Margaret Rectenwald.

He is survived by his daughter and husband, Nicole Null (Nick) of South Carolina; three brothers, Francis (Gail), Timothy (Linda) and Michael (Latisha); sister, Betsy Dobbs (Ron); two grandchildren, Brayden and Hallie; and his ex-wife, Becky.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Adkins, Rodney - 1 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park.

DeBoard, Mabel - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.

Gandee, Jima - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.