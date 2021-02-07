William Foster

WILLIAM (BILL) FRANCIS FOSTER, 72, of Huntington, WV, formerly of Elkview, WV, passed away Wednesday February 3, 2021 at home after a long illness.
There will be a private memorial at a later date. Bill was born March 29, 1948 in Spencer, WV, son of the late Eugene Glass & Tressa Donahoe Foster.
He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1966. He was a lifelong Mountaineer fan and graduated at the top of his class from West Virginia University in 1971 with a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering. He was a member of the Elkview Baptist Church and Western Star Lodge #11 A.F. & A.M. Bill was an active volunteer in his community, serving on the Blue Creek Public Service Board, president of Elk District Little League and coach of the Blue Creek Little League Baseball Team. He retired from Columbia Gas Transmission Corp in 2000. In his retirement Bill enjoyed spending time on his farm and collecting and restoring antique tractors. He also took pleasure in participating in the Putnam and Cabell County Fair youth livestock auctions.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David Foster.
Survivors include his wife of over 51 years, Karen Robinson Foster, daughter, Sarah Elizabeth (R.J.) Spang of Union Grove, WI, son, Jason Clay (Mary) Foster of Ona, WV; seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Jonathan, Elijah & Ellianna Foster all of Ona; Elizabeth, William & Caroline Spang all of Union Grove, WI; brother, Garland (Leslie) Foster of Hudson, OH; and friend Larry Cadle who was like a brother.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's memory to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or the Fisher Center For Alzheimer's Research Foundation at www.alzinfo.org/donate . Chapman's Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.