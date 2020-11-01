William Franklin Fleming

WILLIAM FRANKLIN "FRANK" FLEMING of Gallagher, WV passed away October 30, 2020 at the age of 56 in Hospice Care at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV.
He was born June 30, 1964 to George Allen "Pete" Fleming, Sr., and Janie Elene "Sue" Fleming.
Frank retired from the City of Charleston Street Department in January 2020. He was a heavy equipment operator. Frank was a 1982 graduate of East Bank High School. He loved the Lord and prayed that we all be together one day. Frank loved to laugh and play little jokes on people the way his dad Pete did. One of the things he loved most was hunting and fishing with his son Cody and loving his little granddaughter Kynieigh Abigail. He loved his dog Jake too.
He was preceded in death by his father George Pete Fleming, his brother George Allen Fleming, Jr., grandparents, William and Daisy Cunningham, step-grandmother Elsie Cunningham, and grandparents Fisher and Sally Fleming.
Frank was a loving son, father, and grandfather.
We will all miss him so much.
He is survived by his mother Janie Sue Fleming, son William Cody Fleming, granddaughter Kynieigh Abigail Fleming, fianc Leslie Kelly who has been a blessing to us, and great-aunt Helen Ripptoe.
Memorial gifts can be made to the First Baptist Church of Standard, Gallagher, WV 25083 or CAMC Memorial Hospice Care, Charleston, WV.
By Frank's request, he will be cremated and there will be no service.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com