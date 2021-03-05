William Franklin Knapp Jr

WILLIAM "BILL" FRANKLIN KNAPP, JR., 58, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at United Hospital Center. He was born May 1, 1962 in Gauley Bridge, WV, son of the late William Franklin Knapp Sr. and Bobbie Lou Campbell Knapp.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Tricia Ward Knapp.
Family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home, 124 Olen Thomas Drive, Clarksburg, WV on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 12 - 6 p.m., and at First Baptist Church of Saint Albans, 2nd Street and 6th Avenue, St. Albans, WV on March 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating with proper distancing and face mask required. Interment will follow at Forest Memorial Cemetery in Milton, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, American Diabetes Association and American Heart Association.
