WILLIAM "FRED" VARIAN (92) of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2021.

Fred was predeceased by his parents, Wilbur and Willie Mae; his first wife, Lin; his brother, Eddie, and his daughter, Joni Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Macy Lee; his sister, Thelma Bunting (Bill); 3 children, Melinda Grandstaff (David), Bill Varian (Rhea) and Becky Ryder (Mike); 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; 5 stepchildren, Marlene Vandenboom (David), Sue Pirtle (Mike), Rick Lilly (Dee), Kay Lilly, and Melissa Jones (Earl); 11 step grandchildren and 15 step great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 10:30 on May 15 followed by the funeral service at noon at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Services, 610 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.

