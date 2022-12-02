William G. Akers

WILLIAM G. "BILL" AKERS, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 one day after his 81 birthday.
He was born November 28, 1941 in Charleston, the son of William Thomas and Nora C. Marion Akers whom both preceded him in death.
Bill attended Stonewall Jackson High School and has long been associated with the Heating and Cooling industry. In his younger years he sang bass in several gospel quartets in the Kanawha Valley and was an avid hunter. He enjoyed spending time at the camp in Grant County with friends and neighbors who were like family. He was often heard telling others of his greatest joy his two grandsons and his great granddaughter.
Surviving to grieve the loss are his wife of 62 years, Doris Haid Akers, daughter "Daddy's Angel" Teresa (Randy) Hundley, grandsons, Logan and Corey Hundley, great granddaughter, Mikaylah Hundley, nephew whom he raised as a son, George "Cricket" (Pamela) Akers, and his children, Hayle (Johnathon) McMillion, Ashley (Jason) Gillispie, and Dakota Akers, great great nieces, Kylie and Raelyn McMillion and Adalynn Gillispie, brother George (Betty) Akers, special nieces Cathy (John) Snyder, Jeanette Akers and Nora Gilman, and special cousins Lora Brook and Sherman Marion.
Celebration of Bill's life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Petry officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the Hospice Organization for the excellent care they provided and to all who have expressed their sympathy.