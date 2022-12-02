Thank you for Reading.

William G. Akers
SYSTEM

WILLIAM G. "BILL" AKERS, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 one day after his 81 birthday.

He was born November 28, 1941 in Charleston, the son of William Thomas and Nora C. Marion Akers whom both preceded him in death.

Tags

Recommended for you