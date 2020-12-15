William G. Rummell

WILLIAM G. "BILL" RUMMELL 79 of Red House passed away suddenly Sunday December 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a 1960 graduate of Poca High School and retired from Putnam County Schools after many years of service. He loved all sports but baseball held a special place in his heart.
Born January 13, 1941 he was the son of the late Olen Rummell and Hester Chapman of Red House. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Sherry Rummell; two brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his children, Mike (Lisa) Rummell, Frank (Patty) Rummell and Tina (Chris) Akers all of Red House; granddaughters, Kara, Breanna, Franki and Baley; eight great grandchildren; brothers, Bobbie, Leon, Melvin; sister, Jean; sister- in- law, Joyce Slater and brother- in- law, Danny McClanahan.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday December 17, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House with Pastor Scott Casto officiating. Entombment will follow in the Memory Gardens.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday December 17, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House with Pastor Scott Casto officiating. Entombment will follow in the Memory Gardens.