WILLIAM H. "BILL" GARTEN, JR., of South Charleston, passed to his reward on February 21, 2021 at Hospice House at CAMC, as a result of a stroke.
He was born in Charleston on April 12, 1930 to the late William H. and Anna Pauline Garten.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret F. Garten in 2009; daughters, Mary Catherine (Mary Cai) in 2017, and Rebecca A. (Peachy) in 2007; and brother, Patrick E. Garten.
Bill is survived by his son, Christopher A. Garten of Marietta, OH; daughters, Carol J. Long of St. Albans and Patty K. Bowles (Randy) of Southbury, CT; grandchildren, Philip S. Bowles of Southbury, CT and Laura Bowles Diana (Chris) of Fairfield, CT.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to "The Fab Five" and spouses of Woodlawn Ave., Rob and Gary Burdette; Jr.,Barbara and Aaron Wilson; Kenny and Theresa Bolar; and Bob and Maureen Hevley who made his last years in his own home possible with their continual support and friendship. Also, a special thanks to Bill's numerous Heart Fit friends, including, Susan Poindexter, Tom Nolley and Bill Mearns.
A memorial mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, at Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston. Inurnment will follow in the columbarium, next to the sanctuary with his wife Peggy's ashes.
The family will greet guests an hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Blessed Sacrament Bereavement Committee, PO Box 18427, 305 E Street, South Charleston, WV 25303, or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, Charleston, WV 25387-2536
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net