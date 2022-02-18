William H. Dearien Jr.

WILLIAM H. "BILL" DEARIEN JR., 88, of Charleston, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at CAMC Memorial after a long illness.
He was born February 24, 1933 in El Paso, Texas to the late William H. Dearien Sr. & Inez Dearien Frazier.
Also preceding him in death were his wife, Mosscine Carpenter Dearien and brother, Paul L. Dearien.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter & caretaker, Barbara " Bobbie" Ingraham and grandson, Hilton Ingraham; daughter, Kimberly "Kim" Kincaid; granddaughter, Talisha Kincaid (Bryant Comer); grandson, Kenny Kincaid; great grandchildren, Ayden & Maverick Comer; daughter, Billie Jean Buckley and family.
Bill served in the US Army Airborne Division and was retired from United Mine Workers Construction.
Bill enjoyed being outdoors, digging ginseng, taking care of his honey bees, hunting & fishing, feeding the animals in his yard, running heavy equipment, having drinks with his friends at the Charleston Moose Lodge, watching General Hospital and spending time with his daughter Bobbie.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Hilton Ingraham officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Garden, Cross Lanes.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service Saturday at the funeral home.