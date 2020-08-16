WILLIAM H. DUTY, 82, of West Madison, WV passed away August 13, 2020.
He was born February 20, 1938 and was a son of the late Obid Brady and Dora Alice Hill Duty. He was also preceded in death by Vic Duty of Cumberland, Ohio.
He was a retired coal miner for Southern Appalachian Coal of Central Ohio and a member of UMWA District 17 for 35 years; a Korean War veteran of the US Army; and a member of the Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and was a truck and car enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys Faye Messer Duty; son, Mike Duty of Madison; daughter, Rebecca (David) Tuttle of Charleston, WV; brothers, Judson Brady Duty and John Harold Duty; sisters, Wanda Lou Ballard and Mary Janice Umburger; grandchildren, Jay and Krystal Dawn Fankhauser and Mika Rae Duty; and great-granddaughter, Leah Fankhauser.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.