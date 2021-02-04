WILLIAM H. "WILLIE" INGRAHAM, 64, of Winfield passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in South Charleston to the late William T. and Marion Snodgrass Ingraham.
Willie was retired from DuPont Chemical Company, Belle with 40 years of service and also retired from Clay Music, Belle.
He was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1974. Willie loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle and he also loved the outdoors spending time at his camp fishing and hunting. He enjoyed going to watch WVU football and basketball games with his son Hilton. Willie always enjoyed supporting Hilton in his coaching endeavors.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Hilton Ingraham; his loving and caring ex-wife, Barbara "Bobbie" Ingraham; sister, Patricia Haynes (Glenn) and 2 nephews, Jeremy Haynes (Kelly) and Joshua Haynes (Tiffany) and great nieces and nephews, Allie, Jake, Addie and Julian.
The family has ask that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and funeral services.
The funeral service will be live streamed on YouTube at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home page https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKsAA4IiFPHA0sPm43OQL2g?guided_help_flow=5 for those who can't be here for the service.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Doug McComas officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to WVU Heart and Vascular Institute Main Campus at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, In Memory of William H. Ingraham, 1 Medical Center Drive, Morgantown, WV 26506.
You may visit Willie's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Ingraham family.